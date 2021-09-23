Radhika Madan keeps it glamorous in her recent appearances; check them out here

Radhika Madan is definitely on a fashion spree these days as she keeps serving phenomenal looks regularly. The actor, who is currently promoting her next release Shiddat, has been opting for some super chic and glamorous outfits. It was no different this time as she, once again, left us impressed with her looks.

Radhika, recently, was seen looking absolutely stunning in a shiny black leather full-sleeved top with a V-neckline styled with a matching bodycon skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Keeping the look stylish and edgy, she opted for a pair of black heels and accessorised the outfit with dainty gold jewellery consisting of a layered necklace, earrings and rings. She left her wavy hair open and rounded off the look with smokey eye makeup, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, bronzed and highlighted cheeks and glossy nude lip colour.

Prior to this, she looked lovely as she slipped into a white bodycon dress from Rebel India that featured puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and red tulips motifs all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

The actor looked pretty as she accessorised the look with a pair of studded hoop earrings, rings and a pair of white heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rebellindia

She left her hair open in soft curls and completed the look with subtle eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and glossy nude lip shade.

