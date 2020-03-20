Radhika Madan’s unconventional denims will leave you drooling

What do you think about her look? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her look? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Denim pants are a comfy and extremely versatile garment that have passed the test of time. Over the years, they have been paired with basic t-shirts, shirts, blazers to tunics and kurtis. But now, apart from the basic blue, there are an array of shades, shapes and cuts available in denim. Recently, Radhika Madan wore one such unconventional pair of denim pants and we couldn’t help but notice.

During the promotional rounds for Angrezi Medium, the actor stepped out in quirky denims with inside-out pockets. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look had several striking elements, which the actor pulled off effortlessly. They were paired with a white corset-like top and rounded off with yellow footwear. Going with a sleek ponytail which framed her face well, she accessorised the look with stunning statement earrings.

Check out the look below:

Earlier, the actor was spotted in a multi-hued blazer dress by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. The print was somewhat noisy, but Radhika managed to look pretty. We like how it was accessorised with a matching belt that gave the short outfit some structure. However, we are not quite sure what to think of the stockings she paired the outfit with.

Radhika Madan at Angrezi Medium‘s screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Madan at Angrezi Medium‘s screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Also styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was rounded out with hair parted at the side, filled-in eyebrows and a nude shade of lipstick.

