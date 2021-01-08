Radhika Madan shows how to ace denim on denim; see pics

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Radhika Madan/ Instagram)

Radhika Madan’s take on fashion is chic, comfy and uber cool. She loves playing with colours, styles and textures, and her latest look is no different.

This time, the Angrezi Medium actor not only aced denim on denim effortlessly but also had us digging through our closets for chic denim pieces to wear! If you are wondering what her look — which he aptly captioned ‘Jean-e ke hai 4 din!’ was all bout, take a look at the picture below.

Needless to say, her take on denim-on-denim look steals the show. We love how she teamed a denim bralette with a sweetheart neckline and detachable straps with an oversized denim jacket and high-waist denim pants. Keeping it minimal, she went for silver hoops and a dainty chain.

Makeup artist Shraddha Inder Mehta kept the makeup simple so that it does not overpower the look.

Here are some other denim looks to help you keep up with your love for the humble fabric!

Kareena Kapoor Khan killed it in this black and denim combination. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan killed it in this black and denim combination. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look?

