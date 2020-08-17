Radhika Madan likes it bright and colourful; here’s proof

Would you add these colours in your wardrobe? (Photo: Radhika Madan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Radhika Madan’s fashion choices need no introduction. She has often showcased her love for bright shades by opting for colourful outfits and even acing colour blocking. After all, who doesn’t love a bright Fuchsia or a burnt orange outfit to brighten up the day? If you have also been looking for cues to add some colour to your wardrobe, here is all the inspiration you need. Take a look below.

Co-ord sets are perfect for those who do not want to put in an effort to dress up, but still pack a punch. Easy to style, co-ords look even better when in a bright colour, like Radhika’s burnt orange. We like how she adds a feminine touch with her layered gold necklace and earrings.

Who said pantsuits have to be boring? Radhika’s outfit is proof that you can look sharp in a colourful pantsuit too! Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, we like how the actor ditched accessories and styled the Nidhika Shekhar outfit with a pair of white strappy sandals.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Radhika keeps it super chic in this colourful, abstract printed dress. The look was completed with red pointy-toe stilettos and a side-parted ponytail.

We love the combination — Fuchsia with a checkered skirt, which she amped up with monochromatic makeup and perfectly blow dried hair.

Which is your favourite look?

