Radhika Madan shows how airport fashion might look like in the future

We all know that the world around us is changing, along with the way we interact and also how we dress up. Remember airport looks? Well, with the resumption of flights, they are back but, with some changes.

Radhika Madan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a white chikankari kurta and a pair of pants. But there was more to her airport look. She wore yellow gloves, a face shield and a mask. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Mai aa rahi hu Maa…”

Airport fashion has perhaps changed for good. Prior to this, supermodel Naomi Campbell was seen travelling from New York from Los Angeles. She documented it on a YouTube show, and she could be seen wearing a hazmat or coverall suit. With this, she had also worn a brown cape over it, a pair of protective glasses, a face mask and latex gloves.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight…Coronavirus is real, it is serious…something a friend said to me is we cannot live in fear and it’s so true,” she said in the video.

The world has indeed changed.

