Radhika and Isha Ambani turn Indian art into high couture for Venice Biennale 2026 inaugural dinner

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The Ambani family is in Venice for the formal inauguration of the National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The historic moment marked the opening of Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home, a reflection of the evolving practice of contemporary Indian art, presenting its calibre and confidence on a global stage.
For the opening of the Venice Biennale, daughter-in-law Radhika Ambani chose a Givenchy Haute Couture sari, inspired by fashion greats like Audrey Hepburn, Jackie, Maharani Gayatri, and Indira Devi, whom stylist Rhea Kapoor described as “the OG It girls that inspired us with their saris and dresses and everything in between”.
Radhika looked elegant in a powder blue sari with silver embroidery along the border, paired with a one-shouldered blouse and matching satin gloves. Hair pulled up in a 60s-throwback ponytail, framed arched brows and soft brown smokey eye kept the canvas clean and let her oversized diamond earrings and bajubandh add a touch of sparkle to her ensemble.
To host the inaugural dinner, sister-in-law Isha Ambani chose a deep burgundy sari gown from Chanel’s Haute Couture, a custom recreation of their iconic look 72 from the Spring Summer 1989 collection. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the CEO and Co-founder of Tira Beauty looked ravishing in a custom-made corset with a bustier gently cinched at the waist, and gold jewel accents to embellish the ensemble.
For the dinner, Nita Ambani chose a Banarasi brocade Kaduwa saree by Swadesh, handwoven for over five months by master artisans Ashfak Ansari and Habiburrahman, and a delicately structured lace blouse by Manish Malhotra.
The matriarch’s look was complemented with a bespoke necklace—the Ratna Rivière—which she curated herself with Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds, and white and yellow diamonds from her personal collection. Adding a special touch of artistry to her look, she carried a traditional Indian temple-style hand-carved purse featuring gold and rubies.
For the opening, the Ambani matriarch styled her five yards of chiffon-georgette with a lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs, along with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh. She accessorised her look with Wallace Chan earrings—statement pieces sculpted from rosewood and embodying “love, compassion, and spiritual wisdom”—with blooming titanium roots embellished with gemstones.
Next to her, daughter Isha kept it chic and elegant in an ivory blouse and emerald Banarasi skirt with golden brocade embroidery. The full-sleeve high-collared top was balanced with a high-waisted skirt that added structure yet fluidity to the look.