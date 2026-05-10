Radhika and Isha Ambani turn Indian art into high couture for Venice Biennale 2026 inaugural dinner

The Ambani family is in Venice for the formal inauguration of the National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The historic moment marked the opening of Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home, a reflection of the evolving practice of contemporary Indian art, presenting its calibre and confidence on a global stage.

Radhika’s Givenchy look

For the opening of the Venice Biennale, daughter-in-law Radhika Ambani chose a Givenchy Haute Couture sari, inspired by fashion greats like Audrey Hepburn, Jackie, Maharani Gayatri, and Indira Devi, whom stylist Rhea Kapoor described as “the OG It girls that inspired us with their saris and dresses and everything in between”.