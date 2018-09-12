Radhika Apte, Taapsee Pannu make impressive sartorial statements at TIFF

Radhika Apte, Taapsee Pannu turn heads at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Radhika Apte, Taapsee Pannu turn heads at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is currently underway in Canada and quite a few Indian actors are in attendance there for the screening of their movies. One of them being Radhika Apte, who has kept her fashion quotient to a consistent high throughout the festival.

Recently, the Sacred Games actor stepped out in a frill cut, white satin top from Jade by Monica and Karishma. While we like the prudish vibes of the blouse, stylist Shaleena Nathani cleverly balanced it out with the coy black leather pants from Tutla.

Nude make-up, marsala lips and her sleek tresses parted in the middle rounded out Apte’s look well.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was also at the festival and the Pink actor opted for a crystal-encrusted, ruffle tiered dress from Vineti Bolaki. Stylist Devki B accessorised the look with a pair of earring from Azotiique and strappy heels. Nude make-up and a wavy hairdo added finishing touches to her look.

Earlier, we saw Pannu in a pair of yellow pleated, flared trousers teamed with a blue crop top from Madsam Tinzin. Promoting her movie, Manmarziyan, the actor kept her style game right on point. Stylist Devki B accessorised her outfit with a pair of mojris, statement earrings and a bracelet. Well-defined eyes and an updo rounded off her look well.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Do you think they carried them off well? Let us know in the comments section below.

