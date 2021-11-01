scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Radhika Apte wows in this Payal Khandwala ensemble; see pics

Styled by Who Wore What When, Radhika was seen in a muted golden shirt teamed with blue and golden palazzos.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 1, 2021 3:50:17 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Radhika Apte/Instagram)

Radhika Apte might not be making a lot of appearances lately, but whenever she poses for the camera she ensures that it is memorable. As such, when the actor was recently spotted in a Payal Khandwala ensemble, we just could not take our eyes off her.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the Ghoul actor was seen in a muted golden shirt which was teamed with blue palazzos that featured golden prints.

The look was accessorised with statement earrings and a matching neckpiece, and completed with hair tied in a neat knot. The understated make-up went really well with the look, and the bindi added the perfect finishing touches.

In another instance, she was seen looking lovely in an ice-blue strappy dress. Her chic hairdo went really well with the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Here are some other striking looks of the actor that give a peek into her versatile style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)



