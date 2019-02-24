Radhika Apte stuns in her latest look; see pics

Actor Radhika Apte might not always be acing her fashion game but she manages to impress us from time to time. Her latest appearance is one such look which is going to find a place in our lookbook.

Style by Who Wore What When, Apte wore a metallic purple top that she paired with a pair of flared trousers from the label Rimzim Dadu. We like how she accessorised her top with a black belt that complemented her svelte figure well. Earrings from Diosa by Darsha Dave kept her look elegant yet simple. Hair tied into a bun and a neutral palette rounded out the actor’s look.

Check out her pictures here.

Be it pulling off bold looks or acing ethnic looks, the actor can do it all. Earlier once, the Sacred Games actor was seen in an all black lehenga-bralette from the label Gauri and Nainika for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Her stylist Tanya played it safe by going with minimal accessories and a neutral palette.

Check out the look here.

Prior to that, for Cosmopiltan India’s February 2019 Issue, the actor was seen striking a confident pose in a floral printed black gown featuring lace detailing on the sides. Hair styled into light waves went well with the look.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?