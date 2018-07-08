Radhika Apte, Shruti Haasan prove why denims are a style staple this summer

Radhika Apte, Shruti Haasan show us how to play up denim outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Radhika Apte, Shruti Haasan show us how to play up denim outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the promotions of Netflix’s Sacred Games in full swing, the star cast has been making some attractive and rather striking sartorial choices. While we have seen Radhika Apte’s style statements become bolder and more adventurous lately, this time the actor sorely disappointed us when she stepped out for a promotional event.

For her appearance, the PadMan actor picked a sporty denim skirt from the shelves of designer Dhruv Kapoor. While the frayed hem mini wins brownie points with us, we think the printed H&M top with statement sleeves was a bad choice by stylist Sanjana Batra. It came across as baggy and boring and was teamed with a pair of white Aldo heels.

ALSO READ | Radhika, Chitrangda, Suvreen set a glamorous tone at Sacred Games’ premiere with trendy outfits

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan also showed us how to play up a denim outfit, and her curation seems to have worked better. We like the denim mini she opted for her airport attire, and layered with a floral printed grey jacket. Grey sneakers and shades complemented the actor’s look.

ALSO READ | Blue is glamorous but Richa Chadha, Radhika Apte’s outfits fail to impress

Shruti Haasan while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shruti Haasan while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the actor in a hot pink top featuring ruffle detail on the sleeves, which was teamed with a black, slit skirt, all from Namrata Joshipura. We had liked the combination of bright and dark colours that can serve as a great party combination. Her look had been accessorised with a pair of pointed-toe heels from Intoto and studded earrings from Azotiique.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think carried off their attire better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd