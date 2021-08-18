Style alert: Radhika Apte shows how to rock the colour white

Radhika Apte, time and again, leaves everyone impressed with her fashion choices. The actor doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her wardrobe and keeps serving impeccable looks. Of late, the Ghoul actor has been embracing monochrome dressing and acing the colour white, one chic look at a time.

Recently, Radhika made heads turn as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white crochet top featuring a plunging neckline and intricate cutouts teamed with a bikini bottom. Keeping it simple, she accessorised the all-white look with golden rings and hoop earrings. With hair styled in a messy way, she opted for soft nude brown makeup to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

The Parched actor was also seen wearing a simple black and white polka dots dress from Summer Somewhere. Featuring voluminous sleeves and a low neckline, the dress was styled with white stilettos and silver hoop earrings. She rounded off the look with smokey eye shadow and nude brown lip colour.

Radhika Apte looks stunning in this polka dot dress. (Source: PR handout) Radhika Apte looks stunning in this polka dot dress. (Source: PR handout)

She shared another stunning look in which she was seen wearing a white cut-out midi dress that looked extremely stylish. She again opted for minimal makeup and let her dress steal the spotlight. She accessorised the outfit with golden bracelets that amped up her look further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Which was your favourite all-white ensemble?