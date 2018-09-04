Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Radhika Apte’s cool blue lehenga is something we need in our wardrobe

Be it channelling her inner boho soul or carrying off a risqué, dramatic blouse with elan and confidence, Radhika Apte can do it all. Check out the pictures of her latest look here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 9:16:13 pm
Radhika Apte, Radhika Apte fashion, Radhika Apte bollywood , Radhika Apte netflix, Radhika Apte style file, indian express Do you like Radhika Apte’s latest look? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Not just a powerhouse of talent, Radhika Apte is also good at coming up with smart, stylish looks. Now the actor might not always be acing her fashion game, but she manages to impress us from time to time. Her latest appearance is one such look which is going to find a place in our lookbook.

At a recent show in Mumbai, the Sacred Games actor was seen in a pastel blue embellished lehenga-bralette from the house of Kalki Fashion. Celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi played it safe by going with minimal accessories – diamond studs and two delicate rings.

Check out the look here.

Be it channelling her inner boho soul or carrying off a risqué, dramatic blouse with elan and confidence, the Pad Man actor can do it all.

A few months back for the cover of Cosmopolitan, Apte looked all set to woo us in a black, netted skirt with vertical lines of silver shimmer running through them that she paired with a black bralette.

Styled by Samar Rajput, Apte’s black bralette is from H&M and the see-through skirt from Essé by Sahib & Sunayana. She chose to accessorise with a studded statement choker from Shaze India and earrings from Amrapali. While the black nail-paint, coupled with the overall tone of her look added elements of goth, her soft pink and understated make-up and regular hairdo balanced that out. We would have loved to see Apte go all the way to sport the gothic look.

What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

