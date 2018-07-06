Radhika Apte ups the glam quotient with her grey pantsuit and short hair

Radhika Apte never plays it safe. (Source: radhika Apte Official/Instagram) Radhika Apte never plays it safe. (Source: radhika Apte Official/Instagram)

Radhika Apte mostly manages to impress onlookers with her casual and chic style. The Lust Stories actor not only experiments with the films she does but also with the clothes she wears. Recently, the actor was spotted wearing an ash grey double-breasted pant suit from Label D. Sporting a new hairdo, she looked absolutely lovely. We also heart how she highlighted her look with rich burgundy lips.

Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurah Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane among others, she was in Delhi to launch Sacred Games. And needless to say, it was difficult to look away from her.

She shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “New hair!!” and thanked hair stylist Natasha Naegamvala for it.

