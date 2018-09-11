Radhika Apte looks sharp in this matching brocade pantsuit

Radhika Apte looked sharp in this outfit. (Source:Afashionistadiaries/Instagram) Radhika Apte looked sharp in this outfit. (Source:Afashionistadiaries/Instagram)

Radhika Apte who seems to be everywhere these days, courtesy the memes floating on social media, recently made an appearance channeling her powerful yet feminine side. The Sacred Games actor was spotted donning a brocade pantsuit from the label Tutla.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Apte was at the Toronto Film Festival attending the premiere of The Wedding Guest and she looked sharp in the royal blue outfit. The blazer and the matching trouser could have gone wrong but it was beautifully balanced by the black camisole. Black stilettos, a brown lip shade and hair neatly parted at the centre completed the look.

A while back, Apte was seen looking gorgeous in a pastel blue embellished lehenga-bralette from the house of Kalki Fashion at Mumbai. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was not accessorised much. Diamond studs and two delicate rings rounded out the look.

Prior to this, Apte graced the cover of a fashion magazine and sent temperatures soaring in a black bralette and a black, netted skirt that had silver shimmer detailing on it.

Styled by Samar Rajput, the black bralette is from H&M and the see-through skirt from Essé by Sahib & Sunayana. Rajput chose to accessorise the outfit with a studded statement choker from Shaze India and earrings from Amrapali. The look with the black nail-paint, added a goth element to it. This was, however, balanced out with soft pink lipshade and understated make-up.

