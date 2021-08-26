Celeb fashion: Radhika Apte plays with black and white in latest looks

Radhika Apte might be missing in action on-screen but the actor has been regularly giving us major fashion goals. The Sacred Games star was recently seen in a variety of looks and, as always, was impressive in all.

Styled by Who Wore What When, she was first spotted in an all-black outfit from the label Aimee which comprised of a fitted black crop top teamed with matching pants. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat knot and a bright shade of lipstick. We quite like how she accessorised the look with chic statement earrings and a ring, which went very well with the look.

In the second look, she was seen in a short polka-dotted dress from Summer Somewhere. The look was as chic as it gets, as she rounded it off with her short hairdo, filled-in eyebrows and a nude lip shade. The elaborate sleeves worked well and how.

In the final instance, she stunned in a white bikini from the label Ookioh. She paired this with a glossy jacket which added the right amount of shimmer and bling to the look.

What do you think of her looks?

