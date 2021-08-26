scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

Celeb fashion: Radhika Apte plays with black and white in latest looks

The Sacred Games actor was recently seen in a variety of looks and, as always, was impressive in all

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 26, 2021 9:40:01 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Radhika | Instagram)

Radhika Apte might be missing in action on-screen but the actor has been regularly giving us major fashion goals. The Sacred Games star was recently seen in a variety of looks and, as always, was impressive in all.

Styled by Who Wore What When, she was first spotted in an all-black outfit from the label Aimee which comprised of a fitted black crop top teamed with matching pants. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat knot and a bright shade of lipstick. We quite like how she accessorised the look with chic statement earrings and a ring, which went very well with the look.

ALSO READ |Celeb fashion: Radhika Apte keeps things versatile and trendy

 

In the second look, she was seen in a short polka-dotted dress from Summer Somewhere. The look was as chic as it gets, as she rounded it off with her short hairdo, filled-in eyebrows and a nude lip shade. The elaborate sleeves worked well and how.

In the final instance, she stunned in a white bikini from the label Ookioh. She paired this with a glossy jacket which added the right amount of shimmer and bling to the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

neon signs, hong kong neon signs
In pictures: Under the glow of Hong Kong’s neon lights

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement