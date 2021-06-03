scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 03, 2021
Celeb fashion: Radhika Apte keeps things versatile and trendy

All the looks were curated by celebrity stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2021 8:50:08 pm
What do you think about her looks? (Photo: whoworewhatwhen, PR handout/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you love the idea of minimalist fashion, then there is no better person than Radhika Apte to take your cues from. Not only does the OK Computer actor keeps this simple and chic without compromising on style, but she also experiments with her looks to break the monotony.

To help you with some ideas, we have put together three of her looks which are different yet high on fashion!

Check them out below.

READ |Radhika Apte: Thin or curvy, love yourself the way you are

Radhika simply stole the show in this outfit from Nirmooha. The deep red straight cut jumpsuit with a one-shoulder neckline was styled with a tight updo. The look was pulled together with bright bold lips and subtle makeup.

READ |All the times Radhika Apte gave us major fashion goals

She looked equally stunning in a deep green jumpsuit with a V neckline and balloon sleeves. The outfit from Jewellyn Alvares was styled by celebrity stylists — Who Wore What When. A pair of open-toe kitten heels, and simple hairdo completed the look.

READ |Radhika Apte impresses with her chic looks; see pics

Last but not least, Radhika kept it colourful in a Saaksha & Kinni ensemble. She opted for a heavy blowout, a hint of brown on her eyes and red lips to complete the look which was styled with a pair of black pencil heels.

