Celeb fashion: Radhika Apte keeps things versatile and trendy

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: whoworewhatwhen, PR handout/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you love the idea of minimalist fashion, then there is no better person than Radhika Apte to take your cues from. Not only does the OK Computer actor keeps this simple and chic without compromising on style, but she also experiments with her looks to break the monotony.

To help you with some ideas, we have put together three of her looks which are different yet high on fashion!

Check them out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Radhika simply stole the show in this outfit from Nirmooha. The deep red straight cut jumpsuit with a one-shoulder neckline was styled with a tight updo. The look was pulled together with bright bold lips and subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

READ | All the times Radhika Apte gave us major fashion goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

She looked equally stunning in a deep green jumpsuit with a V neckline and balloon sleeves. The outfit from Jewellyn Alvares was styled by celebrity stylists — Who Wore What When. A pair of open-toe kitten heels, and simple hairdo completed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Last but not least, Radhika kept it colourful in a Saaksha & Kinni ensemble. She opted for a heavy blowout, a hint of brown on her eyes and red lips to complete the look which was styled with a pair of black pencil heels.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle