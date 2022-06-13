scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Style alert: Radhika Apte keeps it subtle and chic as she promotes ‘Forensic’

With a perfect mix of colourful co-ords and stunning dresses, the actor sure knows how to make a statement, without going overboard

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 12:30:42 pm
Radhika looked absolutely gorgeous in this pink dress (Source: Who Wore What when/Instagram)

Minimal, eye-catching and trendy – Radhika Apte’s style resonates with every Gen-Z out there. With a perfect mix of colourful co-ords and stunning dresses, the actor sure knows how to make a statement, without going overboard. As such, Radhika, who is currently busy promoting Forensics, has been sporting some bright and beautiful ensembles lately.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Take her latest look, for example, where she can be seen wearing a hot pink midi dress with keyhole detailing and a matching fabric belt. She accessorised the look with matching heels and gold earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) 

Perfect for the ongoing summer season, Radhika also opted for a strappy white dress that featured an uneven hemline. Black heels and gold earrings rounded off her look.

ALSO READ |Anushka Sharma stuns in printed mini dress while holidaying with Virat Kohli

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) 

Playing with prints and colours, she wore a sheer black dress with multicoloured printed motifs. She teamed this look with yellow stilettos and statement earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) 

Giving Y2K vibes, the actor was seen wearing a checked mini skirt with a printed white tee. A pair of blue strappy heels contrasted this fun look.

ALSO READ |All eyes on Priyanka Chopra: Actor stuns in a ‘contrast dove gown’ as she attends an event in Paris

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

migratory birds, migratory birds in Karnataka, flamingos, pictures of flamingos, flamingos in Karnataka, migratory birds flamingos, flamingos photographs, indian express news
Karnataka’s Almatti Dam welcomes flamingos; see pictures of the stunning bird species
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement