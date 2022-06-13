Style alert: Radhika Apte keeps it subtle and chic as she promotes ‘Forensic’

Minimal, eye-catching and trendy – Radhika Apte’s style resonates with every Gen-Z out there. With a perfect mix of colourful co-ords and stunning dresses, the actor sure knows how to make a statement, without going overboard. As such, Radhika, who is currently busy promoting Forensics, has been sporting some bright and beautiful ensembles lately.

Take her latest look, for example, where she can be seen wearing a hot pink midi dress with keyhole detailing and a matching fabric belt. She accessorised the look with matching heels and gold earrings.

Perfect for the ongoing summer season, Radhika also opted for a strappy white dress that featured an uneven hemline. Black heels and gold earrings rounded off her look.

Playing with prints and colours, she wore a sheer black dress with multicoloured printed motifs. She teamed this look with yellow stilettos and statement earrings.

Giving Y2K vibes, the actor was seen wearing a checked mini skirt with a printed white tee. A pair of blue strappy heels contrasted this fun look.

