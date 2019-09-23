Radhika Apte impresses with her chic looks; see pics

Toggle Menu
What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Who wore what when/Instagram)

Actor Radhika Apte was nominated for the best performance by an actress category at the recently-held Emmy Awards. Though the Lust Stories actor did not win the award, she has been winning hearts with her latest looks. The actor was recently spotted rocking an ensemble from Nidhika Shekhar. The white crop top was paired with a red and white striped blazer and matching shorts. The look was rounded out hair parted at the centre, bright red lipstick and accessorised with quirky jewellery.

We love how the look was kept casual, yet chic and rounded out with nude coloured heels.

The actor nailed the look! (Source: Who wore what then/Instagram)

In another look, the Sacred Games actor stepped out in a monochrome ensemble and sported a short wraparound MadGlam dress. The look, much like the previous one, was kept simple and was rounded out with red lipstick.

Radhika Apte stepped out in a monochrome look. (Source: Who wore what then/Instagram)

Prior to this, she was spotted both at the IIFA Rocks 2019 and the award night, but unfortunately, disappointed in both. AT IIFA Rocks, Apte was spotted in a grey ensemble from designer Nikhil Thampi that featured a plunging neckline. While we are not fans of the ensemble, it stood out for the interesting cutout detail at the waist. It had the designer’s signature sharp cuts and semicolon motif. The look was completed out with a messy bun and winged eyeliner.

Radhika Apte and Ali Faizal posed for the shutterbugs together. (Source: APH Images)

At the award night, she disappointed sorely as she was spotted in a ruffle Gucci dress. The outfit did nothing for her and the makeup made matters infinitely worse, especially the eye makeup.

Radhika Apte disappointed in this Gucci dress. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of her latest look?

