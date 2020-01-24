All the times Radhika Apte gave us major fashion goals

Radhika Apte’s fashion choices have us wanting more! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Radhika Apte’s fashion choices have us wanting more! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Radhika Apte has had her moments. From being Netflix India’s favourite and essaying a variety of roles in series like Ghoul, Lust Stories, Sacred Games and many more, to becoming a name to be reckoned with when it comes to fashion. Ever ready to experiment with her looks, Radhika leaves no stone unturned and always puts her best fashion foot forward — ensuring all eyes are on her. Including ours. So without further ado, we list out all the times she gave us major fashion goals.

Take a look below.

Muted tones

Radhika kills it in this chic co-ord set, comprising a fitted strappy top and midi skirt, from Appapop. The colour of the outfit is uncommon, and she pulls it off with great ease. The belt detailing helps accentuate the outfit which has been teamed with rectangular-toed stilettos from Charles and Keith. Basic make-up with a hint of brown on the lips, she completed the look with golden hoops and neatly styled hair.

Contemporary prints

The Andhadhun actor looks stunning in this printed H&M dress which features colours like burnt orange, grey and black. We like how well-fitted the outfit is, making it the perfect attire for a brunch or a date night. With her hair tied neatly into a bun, a soft base and a wine lip, her look was pulled together with a pair of golden earrings by Advaeita Mathur. A pair of chic footwear from Aldo completed the look.

Feminine chic

We love the outfit, and Radhika in it! The actor dazzled in this floor-length dress by Jade by Monica and Karishma. The outfit stood out for its V-neck cut featuring pearl detailing and the sheet net detailing around the waist. The look was teamed with a pair of golden open-toe stilettos from Zara. For makeup, things were kept very simple with an even-toned base and berry red lip.

Sweater weather

Radhika is indeed beating the winter blues in this cosy woollen dress from Bodice. The perfect way to beat the cold in style. Hair tied in a neat ponytail, smokey eyes and a nude lip completed the look. Also, it has pockets! What more can one ask for?

Sultry latex

Radhika looks like a vision in this outfit — a white crop top teamed with a bright olive green latex skirt. Hair styled in a messy way rounded out the chic look. If you too plan on wearing latex this winter, we suggest you swap the white top with a sweater and opt for stocking and boots.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd