Radhika, Chitrangda, Suvreen set a glamorous tone at Sacred Games’ premiere with trendy outfits

Chitrangda Singh (L), Radhika Apte, Suvreen Chawla (R) at the premiere of Sacred Games. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Chitrangda Singh (L), Radhika Apte, Suvreen Chawla (R) at the premiere of Sacred Games. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Radhika Apte has been more or less regular and uninteresting lately, but this time the PadMan actor made up for all those times when she stepped out to attend the premiere of Netflix’s Sacred Games. For her quasi-red carpet appearance, the 32-year-old wore a risque bustier with a sweetheart neckline from Forever 21. The black piece was teamed with oh-so-dazzling metallic gold pants from Lola by Suman B, and we think the actor looked lovely.

Stylist Sanjana Batra kept it easy in the accessory department with multiple slim lockets. Apte kept the make-up minimal as usual and rounded out with hair coiffed into a tight bun.

Radhika Apte at the Sacred Games premiere. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Apte at the Sacred Games premiere. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Apte wowed in metallic pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Apte wowed in metallic pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The premiere also saw Chitrangda Singh step out in a monochrome checked ruffle dress. The one-shouldered number from Deme By Gabriella was a boring pick, we think. Also, the dress lacked structure and we think stylist Eshaa Amiin could have laid more emphasis on the actor’s svelte frame. Singh finished off with marsala lips and hair parted in the middle.

Chitrangda Singh at the Sacred Games premiere. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Chitrangda Singh at the Sacred Games premiere. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Chitrangda Singh stepped out in a Deme By Gabriella dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Chitrangda Singh stepped out in a Deme By Gabriella dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Suvreen Chawla, who was also in attendance, gave us forest nymph vibes in a Narendra Kumar dark green pantsuit. Stylist Sanam Ratansi teamed it with a botanical jacket and the actor added oomph with deep wine lips and a wispy hairdo.

Suvreen Chawla at the Sacred Games premiere. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suvreen Chawla at the Sacred Games premiere. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think stole the limelight? Let us know in the comments below.

