Radhika Apte aces this bandhgala outfit; check it out here

From Badlapur and Manjhi to Sacred Games and Ghoul, Radhika Apte has come a long way. From her varied on-screen performances to her equally eclectic fashion choices, the actor has impressed on most occasions. So it was not surprising that she managed to impress us yet again when it stepped out wearing something simple yet super chic.

Want to know how and why? Check out the pictures below.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor stepped out in a stunning body-hugging floor-length dress from ace designers Shantanu and Nikhil.

The dress instantly stood out for the bandhgala, golden button panel detailing and the thigh-slit – which added drama to the entire look. The cut-sleeved dress was styled with a neat ponytail, a dewy makeup base with a generous dose of highlighter.

The actor ditched accessories – which we thought was only fair for an outfit so chic and simple.

Prior to this, Radhika had opted for a bright red flowy dress from Marmar Halim, a fashion House based in Dubai. The dress, featuring balloon sleeves, was styled with maroon lips and nearly tied hair.

What do you think of her looks?

