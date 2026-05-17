Radhika Ambani stuns in custom Erdem Couture at Venice Biennale 2026

The 61st International Art Exhibition-La Biennale di Venezia saw the Ambani family make a fashion statement, with each member serving up impeccable looks. After turning heads in an Audrey Hepburn-coded powder blue sari, Radhika Merchant’s second look from the prestigious event has taken over the Internet.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika wore a custom Erdem ensemble featuring an off-shoulder draped corset with a long cape. One of the standout pieces of the outfit was a statement bow on the bodice, adding an edge to the structured silhouette.

Contemporary styling

Radhika paired the top with straight-cut beige trousers. For accessories, she donned statement pieces that complemented the look’s gold-heavy palette. Her jewellery featured oversized gold earrings with floral filigree details and emerald gemstones. However, it was the multi-petalled gold cocktail ring that stole the spotlight, blending luxury with contemporary styling.