Radhika Ambani stuns in custom Erdem Couture at Venice Biennale 2026

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The 61st International Art Exhibition-La Biennale di Venezia saw the Ambani family make a fashion statement, with each member serving up impeccable looks. After turning heads in an Audrey Hepburn-coded powder blue sari, Radhika Merchant’s second look from the prestigious event has taken over the Internet.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika wore a custom Erdem ensemble featuring an off-shoulder draped corset with a long cape. One of the standout pieces of the outfit was a statement bow on the bodice, adding an edge to the structured silhouette.
Radhika paired the top with straight-cut beige trousers. For accessories, she donned statement pieces that complemented the look’s gold-heavy palette. Her jewellery featured oversized gold earrings with floral filigree details and emerald gemstones. However, it was the multi-petalled gold cocktail ring that stole the spotlight, blending luxury with contemporary styling.
According to the Instagram post by Rhea, the fabric featured a metallic gold brocade with exquisite floral motifs and was woven by Swadesh, highlighting the Indian artistry. To elevate the look, Radhika went for a glam finish, featuring shimmery brown eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, glossy lips, a highlighter for a natural glow, and defined eyebrows. She left her hair open in soft curls.
Sharing a series of photos, Rhea wrote, “Ciao Venezia. So thrilled to have collaborated with @erdem on this ensemble using @swadesh_online weaves for Radhika Ambani.”
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Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and the younger brother of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal.
The 61st International Art Exhibition of the La Biennale di Venezia, titled In Minor Keys, will take place from Saturday, May 9 to Sunday, November 22, 2026 (preview on May 7, 8, and 9) in Giardini, the Arsenale, and various venues across the city.
Established in 1895, the art exhibition has been one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world for 130 years.
“La Biennale had an attendance of over 800,000 visitors at the Art Exhibition in 2022. The history of the La Biennale di Venezia dates back to 1895, when the first International Art Exhibition was organised. In the 1930s, new festivals were born: Music, Cinema, and Theatre (the Venice Film Festival in 1932 was the first film festival in history). In 1980, the first International Architecture Exhibition took place, and in 1999, Dance made its debut at La Biennale,” the official website reads.