Radhika Ambani’s kalamkari ensemble features hand-painted motifs and intricate zardozi work

Recently, the Ambani family hosted a pre-Navratri bash to celebrate the first anniversary of Swadesh, a platform that champions Indian art and craft and spotlights local artisans. Founder Nita Ambani stunned in a magenta Ashavali silk sari; daughter Isha turned heads in a custom hand-painted Torani ensemble with Radha Krishna motifs embroidered throughout; chhoti bahu Radhika blended modern with traditional in a Kalamkari corseted look.

The outfit brought together the distinctive artistry of hand-painted kalamkari with designer Mayyur Girotra’s signature design language of sculptural silhouettes, intricate embroidery and contemporary innovation, while preserving the provenance and craftsmanship of each textile tradition.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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What is kalamkari?

On Instagram, the designer shared some details of the look: “Derived from the Persian word kalam, meaning pen, kalamkari is a refined textile art form in which intricate motifs and mythological narratives are meticulously drawn by hand. Originating from the historic temple town of Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh, this tradition employs bamboo pens and natural dyes derived from botanical sources and minerals.”

Girotra explained that each colour is carefully layered to reveal elaborate compositions, reflecting an extraordinary mastery of line, detail and storytelling. “Deeply connected to nature, the craft embodies a harmonious relationship between artistic expression, traditional knowledge and natural materials,” he further added.

Radhika Ambani spotlights Andhra Pradesh’s Kalamkari craft. (Source: Instagram/@mayyurgirotracouture) Radhika Ambani spotlights Andhra Pradesh’s Kalamkari craft. (Source: Instagram/@mayyurgirotracouture)

Details in focus

The ensemble, created in collaboration between Girotra and Swadesh, reinterpreted Kalamkari’s rich artistic heritage through a contemporary Indian skirt featuring hand-painted compositions of Krishna Leela, celebrating divine pastoral life, and Kalpavriksha, the Tree of Life. “Adorned with peacocks, sacred cows, lotus blossoms and intricate floral vines, these narrative motifs bring the symbolic richness of Kalamkari to life,” the designer elaborated on Instagram.

The look not only presents a distinctive interpretation of India’s textile heritage, but also places the handmade and its makers at the heart of contemporary design.

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He enriched the textile further with an elaborate vocabulary of hand embroidery, including Zardozi, Pitta, Dabka and appliqué. Intricately worked metallic embellishments frame and accentuate the painted motifs, creating a striking interplay of colour, texture and dimensional artistry.

Pairing the skirt with a structured corset and a flowing dupatta, the youngest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family kept the look chic with a sleek pulled-back bun, tasselled earrings and an elaborate gold choker. A statement ring and a pink lotus in hand kept the accessories minimal yet elegant.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.