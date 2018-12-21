Rachel McAdams flaunts diamonds, Versace and a breast pump in latest magazine cover shoot

Hollywood actor Rachel McAdams recently did an interesting photo shoot with Girls. Girls. Girls magazine. The new mom who gave birth to a healthy baby boy in April struck a striking pose in Versace and a breast pump. Claire Rothstein, the photographer behind the stunning pictures of the photo shoot took to Instagram to explain her decision to include breast pumps.

“A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽 #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot 📸 @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too. ”

Stylist Alicia Lombardini rounded off the actor’s look with a diamond neckpiece from Bvlgari and bold red lips.

The Notebook actor was also seen in a pink polka-dot mini from Bvlgari teamed with white heels by Brian Atwood.

Take a look at the other pictures from the photo shoot:

This photo shoot is a gentle reminder that breastfeeding is the most natural thing in the world.