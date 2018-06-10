‘Race 3’ promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez fails to impress in this Paule Ka ensemble

What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez’s Paula Ke outfit? (Designed by Rajan Mishra/Indian Express) What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez’s Paula Ke outfit? (Designed by Rajan Mishra/Indian Express)

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Race 3, has been flaunting some drool-worthy outfits. Remember her peppy red sleeveless dress from David Koma, which she teamed with a deconstructed denim jacket with red leather straps? Well, that was an eye-catcher! But every celebrity has their moments of fashion faux pas and this time around, Fernandez made one.

The Judwaa 2 actor’s monochromatic ensemble from Paule Ka included a pair of trousers combined with a tutu featuring a long train. The outfit seemed to be a bit too over-the-top and we think it has a lot of confusion. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr could have chosen something better. Her outfit was accessorised with a pair of black heels and studded earrings. A neutral make-up palette with red lips and tousled hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

ALSO READ| Race 3 promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez’s denim jacket is a sure shot conversation starter

Fernandez was spotted in another monochromatic ensemble a couple of days ago for the promotions. But that time, she looked ravishing in an asymmetric black dress from Avaro Figlio,. The off-shoulder number looks like a great choice for a dinner date.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings, a spiral ring from Lion Jewellers and a pair of black heels from Saint Laurent. Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Shaan Muttahil gave finishing touches to her look with winged eyes and styled her hair in a textured ponytail.

What do you think about Fernandez’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd