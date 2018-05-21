Race 3 promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez’s pretty pink lehenga is the perfect pick for a day wedding

Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in a pretty pink lehenga for Race 3 promotions. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in a pretty pink lehenga for Race 3 promotions. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Busy with the ongoing promotions of Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez has been on a sartorial roll. Recently, we saw the actor dressed in a shell pink lehenga ensemble from JADE by Monica and Karishma and the one-shouldered piece was accessorised beautifully with a pair of encrusted tear-drop earrings from Anmol Jewellers. Nude make-up, soft pink-tinted lids and matte pink lips rounded out the actor’s look nicely. Hairstylist Shaan Muttathil complemented the Judwaa 2 actor’s look with a textured ponytail. Check out the pictures here.

For another promotional event, Fernandez sported a boss-lady avatar in a JinaShili By Shili grey crop blazer teamed with a pair of black Rimzim Dadu cotton pants with a ruffle effect at the waist. We think the chic curation by stylist Lakshmi Lehr was an interesting take on semi-formal fashion and Lehr accessorised the look with a layered pearl choker. Very elegant and poised, we think.

Fernandez also showed us some funky moves in an ice-hued Kate Spade outfit. The pleated skirt teamed with a knotted crop top was accessorised with colourful chunky earrings and navy blue Louboutins. However, we wish she had opted for a softer hue for the shoes.

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Which one do you like the best? Let us know in the comments’ below.

