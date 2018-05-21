Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Race 3 promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez’s pretty pink lehenga is the perfect pick for a day wedding

Race 3 promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez’s pretty pink lehenga is the perfect pick for a day wedding

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the promotions of her upcoming movie, Race 3, and the actor kept her style quotient strong with three trendy looks. For more details, check out the pictures of the actor here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 21, 2018 5:30:30 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez Race 3, Race 3 promotions, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez western outfits, indian express, indian express news Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in a pretty pink lehenga for Race 3 promotions. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Related News

Busy with the ongoing promotions of Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez has been on a sartorial roll. Recently, we saw the actor dressed in a shell pink lehenga ensemble from JADE by Monica and Karishma and the one-shouldered piece was accessorised beautifully with a pair of encrusted tear-drop earrings from Anmol Jewellers. Nude make-up, soft pink-tinted lids and matte pink lips rounded out the actor’s look nicely. Hairstylist Shaan Muttathil complemented the Judwaa 2 actor’s look with a textured ponytail. Check out the pictures here.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez nails tone-on-tone like a pro in this all-pink look

For another promotional event, Fernandez sported a boss-lady avatar in a JinaShili By Shili grey crop blazer teamed with a pair of black Rimzim Dadu cotton pants with a ruffle effect at the waist. We think the chic curation by stylist Lakshmi Lehr was an interesting take on semi-formal fashion and Lehr accessorised the look with a layered pearl choker. Very elegant and poised, we think.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez shows a great way to add bold colours to your everyday look

Fernandez also showed us some funky moves in an ice-hued Kate Spade outfit. The pleated skirt teamed with a knotted crop top was accessorised with colourful chunky earrings and navy blue Louboutins. However, we wish she had opted for a softer hue for the shoes.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez Race 3, Race 3 promotions, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez western outfits, indian express, indian express news Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the promotions of Race 3. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez Race 3, Race 3 promotions, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez western outfits, indian express, indian express news Jacqueline Fernandez picked a skirt-top combo from Kate Spade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez Race 3, Race 3 promotions, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez western outfits, indian express, indian express news Jacqueline Fernandez accessorised her look with chunky earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Which one do you like the best? Let us know in the comments’ below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now