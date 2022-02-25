Quiz alert: How many of these popular fashion moments can you recognise?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2022 5:30:23 pm
February 25, 2022 5:30:23 pm
Fashion trends might come and go in a circular manner, but some sartorial moments always remain etched in history due to their sheer impact on not just the fashion world, but also beyond.
Take this quiz to test how many of these wildly popular and viral fashion moments you know of.
If you got 8/10, you are a true fashion geek!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd