scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 25, 2022
Must Read

Quiz alert: How many of these popular fashion moments can you recognise?

Fashion geeks, here's your chance to test your knowledge.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2022 5:30:23 pm
fashion quizThis quiz will test your fashion knowledge from the early 2000s to right now. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

Fashion trends might come and go in a circular manner, but some sartorial moments always remain etched in history due to their sheer impact on not just the fashion world, but also beyond.

ALSO READ |Yearender 2021: Fashion trends we want to banish and adopt in 2022

Take this quiz to test how many of these wildly popular and viral fashion moments you know of.

If you got 8/10, you are a true fashion geek!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

On Sanya Malhotra’s birthday, taking a look at some of her best monotone style moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement