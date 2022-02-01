Quirky, luxe, and futuristic: A look at Karan Johar’s exclusive eyewear collection

Karan Johar’s wardrobe is one that is studded with gems, metaphorically and figuratively. The actor, director, producer has a luxe sense of style and is often seen sporting ensembles featuring some of the most premiere brands from around the world.

And while there are notes worth taking from his outfits, his collection of sunglasses, which accompany and complement every look, is something worth diving deep into. Mostly oversized and always quirky and futuristic, they’re an example of how sunglasses make for an important aspect of one’s style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In fact, one of Johar’s fashion tips is to “go oversized”. And while he was referring to his oversized jumper and pants, it applies to his white space glasses, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

To complement his stunning paisley jacket from Etro, Johar opted for a pair of big, transparent, ombre glasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He accepted the Padmashri in a classic black Manish Malhotra outfit and opted for a pair of black rimmed glasses to accessorise the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Johar, who has gone on record to say that he loves to play around with his style, took the black sunnies a notch higher with this big, square number with an embellishment on its bridge to complement his Dhruv Kapoor and Bottega Veneta outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A pair of aviator glasses, which are Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite, are a must in everyone’s wardrobe. But, if you are a fashion risk-taker like Johar, dare to go for something like these shiny, metallic ones that complement the silver accents on his outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

These sunglasses are proof that Johar doesn’t treat his like an accessory, but often like the center of attention of an outfit.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!