Not just Ranveer — Bollywood men’s bold, quirky fashion moments in 2019

Before Ranveer Singh stunned us with his fashion outings, men’s fashion was mostly about blacks and blues, formals and casuals, ethnic and modern. However, lately, these lines have been blurred by a number of other Bollywood actors such as Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, making male fashion no longer about just monotone looks.
They have struck a fine balance between dapper outfits and quirky prints through their movie promotions and red carpet turnouts. Think western, sharp tailoring, luxury and more; male celebrities may have jumped on the bandwagon a little late, but it’s all worth appreciating.
We bring some of this year’s most path-breaking sartorial picks by our favourite men, who have added their desi charm to statement outfits.
Ranveer Singh
With no fear of the fashion police, the Gully Boy actor comes as a total surprise package each time he steps out in public. Be it his impressive looks from the Berlin film festival or his quirky ensembles at various red carpet events, reinvention is a mild word for his eclectic fashion sense. His personal stylist Nitasha Gaurav, too, has remarked that when she styles him, she doesn’t think of gender.
Karan Johar
If there’s any director who keeps it fashionable at all times, it is Karan Johar. Neither ostentatious nor muted, the 45-year-old’s fashion is the perfect balance of style and subtlety. The Dharma producer and director has never shied away from his love for luxury shoes and extravagant clothes — in fact he slays in such looks. Not just that, if there is a new trend on the block, Johar doesn’t shy away from experimenting with it. Right from high-heeled sneakers to two-toned suits, this year he has done it all.
Vicky Kaushal
Uri actor Vicky Kaushal gained a lot of popularity after back to back hits. And when it comes to fashion, his choices are as distinct. Keeping bright colours at bay, the Raazi actor often leans towards pastels and neutral tones. His athleisure collection is to die for. Amandeep Kaur, his personal stylist, met him on the sets of Love per Square foot. She mostly maintains an earthy fashion statement for the actor.
Virat Kohli
The Indian cricketing team captain, who is often busy with sports and other commitments, seems to have a liking for athleisure too (if you follow his airport looks closely). Although all through the game season, we only see in him in the team uniform, but when the cricket icon is with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma vacationing in some part of the world, that’s when his unconventional sartorial side comes out. Tropical prints, multicolour denim jackets are some of his preferred picks.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Riding high on multiple blockbusters, the Badhai Ho actor had a fabulous year at the box office and is also having a gala time with his fashion outings. He works the semi-formal look with total ease. From poker straight grey blazers to funky mustard animal print athleisure looks and monochrome neon pantsuit, this year he has done it all. The actor has shown the way to many men to amp up when it comes to casual as well as formal wear by experimenting with fits, colours and prints.
Diljit Dosanjh
With a wardrobe dotted with the latest picks from global runways — and an unhealthy amount of Gucci that even Karan Johar may envy, the Punjabi pop star is a complete fan of all things fashionable. Right from printed Hawaiian shirts from Balenciaga to hooded bomber jacket from the cult-favourite label, Vetements and self-professed fan of Virgil Abloh’s street style, he has captured all the major fashion moments across the globe.
