scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 09, 2020
Bihar polls

The Queen spotted wearing a face mask for the first time since the pandemic started

This event marks the monarch's first public engagement since March, when the pandemic made many countries around the world go into a state of lockdown

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 9, 2020 3:50:28 pm
Queen, Queen wearing a mask, British Royal Family, indian express newsThe Queen was clicked at the Westminster Abbey on Saturday (November 7) to mark the centenary of a burial of one 'Unknown Warrior'. (Source: Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

The Queen was recently seen wearing a mask during one of her public appearances. It is significant because while she has been photographed these last few months, this is the very first time that the British monarch was seen in a mask, ever since the beginning of the pandemic this year.

The Queen was clicked at the Westminster Abbey on Saturday (November 7) to mark the centenary of the burial of one ‘Unknown Warrior’, who was an anonymous soldier who fought during the First World War. The Independent reports that the body — whose remains are unidentified — represents all the British soldiers who died while serving their country during the war. It is believed to have been brought from France to be buried in England on November 7, 1920.

“The Queen honours the Unknown Warrior – an unidentified British serviceman who died on the #WW1 battlefields, & was buried @wabbey 100 years ago. The grave of the Unknown Warrior remains a solemn tribute to all service personnel who have lost their lives in combat #LestWeForget (sic)” the official Royal Family account tweeted this along with a picture of the Queen, who was seen in a black button-up coat and a hat, with a matching black mask — keeping with the government guidelines of staying safe in the COVID-19 pandemic — believed to have been made by Angela Kelly, her personal advisor and curator, per the Independent report.

This event marks the monarch’s first public engagement since March when the pandemic made many countries around the world go into a state of lockdown.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2020: Take a look at how the country is gearing up for this year’s festivities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 09: Latest News

Advertisement