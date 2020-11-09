The Queen spotted wearing a face mask for the first time since the pandemic started

The Queen was clicked at the Westminster Abbey on Saturday (November 7) to mark the centenary of a burial of one 'Unknown Warrior'. (Source: Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

The Queen was recently seen wearing a mask during one of her public appearances. It is significant because while she has been photographed these last few months, this is the very first time that the British monarch was seen in a mask, ever since the beginning of the pandemic this year.

The Queen was clicked at the Westminster Abbey on Saturday (November 7) to mark the centenary of the burial of one ‘Unknown Warrior’, who was an anonymous soldier who fought during the First World War. The Independent reports that the body — whose remains are unidentified — represents all the British soldiers who died while serving their country during the war. It is believed to have been brought from France to be buried in England on November 7, 1920.

The Queen honours the Unknown Warrior – an unidentified British serviceman who died on the #WW1 battlefields, & was buried @wabbey 100 years ago. The grave of the Unknown Warrior remains a solemn tribute to all service personnel who have lost their lives in combat #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/JARWNPP4Ys — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 7, 2020

“The Queen honours the Unknown Warrior – an unidentified British serviceman who died on the #WW1 battlefields, & was buried @wabbey 100 years ago. The grave of the Unknown Warrior remains a solemn tribute to all service personnel who have lost their lives in combat #LestWeForget (sic)” the official Royal Family account tweeted this along with a picture of the Queen, who was seen in a black button-up coat and a hat, with a matching black mask — keeping with the government guidelines of staying safe in the COVID-19 pandemic — believed to have been made by Angela Kelly, her personal advisor and curator, per the Independent report.

On the afternoon of 8 November, the Unknown Warrior began his final journey home. A short service was held in the chapel at St Pol before the coffin was driven to Boulogne, the route lined with British and French troops. pic.twitter.com/atuZoUifkU — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) November 8, 2020

This event marks the monarch’s first public engagement since March when the pandemic made many countries around the world go into a state of lockdown.

