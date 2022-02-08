scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Breaking News

Queen Mathilde of Belgium rewears an Anita Dongre ensemble on visit to Muscat

“Fashion is not just about what is next, but what is good. And choosing to conserve and re-wear is the only way forward," the designer said on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 8, 2022 4:30:52 pm
queen mathilde, anita dongreQueen Mathilde re-wore her Anita Dongre dress for a visit to the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat with King Phillipe. (Photo: PR Handout)

Anita Dongre is one of the names that come to mind on the mention of Indian designers who have put Indian fashion on the global map, with royalty, renowned actors, and politicians often donning her outfits.

ALSO READ |Reuse and renew: Sustainable fashion choices should be the norm, says Anita Dongre

Recently, it was Queen Mathilde of Belgium who was seen wearing in an Anita Dongre creation as she visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat along with King Phillipe.

queen mathilde Queen Mathilde and King Phillipe at the Grand Mosque of Sultan Qaboos. (Photo: PR Handout)

The monarch paired the floor-length dress, in variations of red with hints of blue, with a red scarf and golden metallic, pointed pumps. The dress features an embroidered bodice and motifs through its length. She also carried a clutch.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
anita dongre Queen Mathilde in the same Anita Dongre dress during a state visit to India in 2017. (Photo: Anita Dongre/ Instagram)

But, this is not the first time she has worn the ensemble. During a state visit to India in 2017, the Queen had worn the same dress, accessorised with a pair of dainty pearl-drop earrings and an elegant bun.

ALSO READ |After Kate Middleton, Queen Mathilde of Belgium wears Anita Dongre’s ensemble during India tour
queen mathilde Queen Mathilde is a maxi dress with band collar and pleat detailing by Anita Dongre. (Source: PTI, @rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter)

During her 2017 visit, Queen Mathilde was also seen in a blue maxi dress by the same designer. The ‘Tree of Life’ dress featured motifs of Rajasthani ‘khejri’ tress that she styled with a golden dangler earrings and golden bracelets.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

preity zinta
A look at some of Preity Zinta’s best glam moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 08: Latest News

Advertisement