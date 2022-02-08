Queen Mathilde of Belgium rewears an Anita Dongre ensemble on visit to Muscat

February 8, 2022 4:30:52 pm
Anita Dongre is one of the names that come to mind on the mention of Indian designers who have put Indian fashion on the global map, with royalty, renowned actors, and politicians often donning her outfits.
Recently, it was Queen Mathilde of Belgium who was seen wearing in an Anita Dongre creation as she visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat along with King Phillipe.
The monarch paired the floor-length dress, in variations of red with hints of blue, with a red scarf and golden metallic, pointed pumps. The dress features an embroidered bodice and motifs through its length. She also carried a clutch.
But, this is not the first time she has worn the ensemble. During a state visit to India in 2017, the Queen had worn the same dress, accessorised with a pair of dainty pearl-drop earrings and an elegant bun.
During her 2017 visit, Queen Mathilde was also seen in a blue maxi dress by the same designer. The ‘Tree of Life’ dress featured motifs of Rajasthani ‘khejri’ tress that she styled with a golden dangler earrings and golden bracelets.
