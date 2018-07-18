Did the Queen’s floral brooch have a hidden message for Donald Trump?

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and her choice of brooch became a talking point. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and her choice of brooch became a talking point. (Source: AP)

Queen Elizabeth II, who recently turned 92, is the second-oldest Britain’s longest reigning monarch. And in her long run, she has smartly used her wardrobe to convey an image of a stately leader. However, the recent brooch she donned when US President Donald Trump arrived on the British soil has stirred quite a storm — both, in the online as well as the offline space. Reportedly, the blue dress had a floral piece brooch, which was a personal gift from former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during their 2011 state visit.

According to the reports of Politico, the 1950 vintage piece is in the shape of a green flower and features 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and moss agate. It is also known as the American State Visit brooch. Trump was there along with his wife Melania Trump to meet the queen for afternoon tea and watched the military march by, where Trump appeared to break the royal protocol by walking ahead of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and US President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect the Gurard of Honor, during the president’s visit to Windsor Castle. (Source: AP) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and US President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect the Gurard of Honor, during the president’s visit to Windsor Castle. (Source: AP)

The monarch welcomed the Donald Trump in the courtyard of the royal castle. (Source: AP) The monarch welcomed the Donald Trump in the courtyard of the royal castle. (Source: AP)

The queen and the whole royal family have been quite particular in maintaining the royal protocol, which is stringent in some cases when it comes to public appearances.

