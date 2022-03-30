scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s outfit, brooch were a touching tribute to late husband Prince Philip at his memorial service

The 95-year-old queen honoured her husband by wearing a special shade of green

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 30, 2022 9:40:28 pm
Prince Philip memorial service, details of Prince Philip's memorial service, Queen Elizabeth's outfit, Queen Elizabeth fashion, Queen Elizabeth brooch, indian express newsBritain's Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a service of thanksgiving for late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. (Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS)

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth honoured her late husband Prince Philip at a memorial service held in the UK. The Duke of Edinburgh died last year in April, due to age-related health complications, having stayed by the queen’s side for decades and becoming the longest-serving royal consort in the country’s history.

Now, details from the service have emerged which include some touching tributes paid by the British monarch to the love of her life. According to a People report, the music was chosen by the duke himself and the floral arrangements which were a part of the ceremony were inspired by their wedding, which happened in 1947.

 

The 95-year-old queen also honoured her husband by wearing a special shade of green, which is believed to have been a subtle nod to the late prince. Interestingly, many other attendees like Princess Anne, their only daughter, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and wife of Prince Charles, also wore that colour.

The outlet mentions that the reason the colour — also known as ‘Edinburgh Green’ — is special, is because it has been used for staff uniforms, private cars, and it was also Philip’s official livery. It should be noted that the colour green was used on the Land Rover which was used to carry the prince’s coffin at his funeral.

Another one of the queen’s tributes was a brooch, which is said to be a gift from her husband. She was also joined by other members of the royal family, including grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children.

