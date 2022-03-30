Queen Elizabeth’s outfit, brooch were a touching tribute to late husband Prince Philip at his memorial service

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth honoured her late husband Prince Philip at a memorial service held in the UK. The Duke of Edinburgh died last year in April, due to age-related health complications, having stayed by the queen’s side for decades and becoming the longest-serving royal consort in the country’s history.

Now, details from the service have emerged which include some touching tributes paid by the British monarch to the love of her life. According to a People report, the music was chosen by the duke himself and the floral arrangements which were a part of the ceremony were inspired by their wedding, which happened in 1947.

The 95-year-old queen also honoured her husband by wearing a special shade of green, which is believed to have been a subtle nod to the late prince. Interestingly, many other attendees like Princess Anne, their only daughter, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and wife of Prince Charles, also wore that colour.

The outlet mentions that the reason the colour — also known as ‘Edinburgh Green’ — is special, is because it has been used for staff uniforms, private cars, and it was also Philip’s official livery. It should be noted that the colour green was used on the Land Rover which was used to carry the prince’s coffin at his funeral.

Another one of the queen’s tributes was a brooch, which is said to be a gift from her husband. She was also joined by other members of the royal family, including grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children.

