Monday, June 14, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II wears late mother’s old jewellery at Trooping the Colour

The jewellery dates back to the 1930s and was spotted on Queen Mother's attire on several occasions

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2021 8:00:00 pm
queen elizabeth ii, trooping the colourQueen Elizabeth II wore her mother's art deco brooch at Trooping the Colour. (Source: Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to her late mother, known as Queen Mother, as she attended Trooping the Colour to mark her 95th birthday.

The monarch wore an art deco brooch, made with diamonds and bright blue aquamarines that belonged to her mother. The jewellery dates back to the 1930s and was spotted on Queen Mother’s attire on several occasions, according to Daily Mail.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly wore the brooch for her annual Christmas broadcast in 2015, and later at a garden party in Buckingham Palace in 2017.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

She teamed the brooch with a dove grey ensemble at Trooping the Colour, featuring floral embroidery in yellow around the collar. She also wore a matching hat. She completed the look with pearl jewellery, red lip shade and a pair of white gloves.

Also Read |Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband’s funeral

The monarch previously wore the ensemble at Royal Ascot Ladies Day in 2019.

The Queen’s “official birthday” was celebrated with a military parade at Windsor Castle, for the second year amid the pandemic. It is usually held on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

