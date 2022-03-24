Queen Elizabeth II graces the cover of this magazine for the first time to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee

In a special issue celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of the reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on the cover of Vogue for the first time alongside “Hollywood royalty” Anya Taylor-Joy.

For the cover of British Vogue’s April issue, the magazine used a photo of the Queen clicked in 1957 by Antony Armstrong Jones, during the early days of her rule. In the stunning picture, she can be seen wearing the George IV State Diadem, a gold, silver and diamond crown that was made in 1820 for King George IV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

“As Her Majesty becomes the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, the April issue explores Vogue’s unique relationship with the royal, and features rarely seen images from the archive at Vogue House,” Vogue wrote.

ALSO READ | How Madeleine Albright used meaningful brooches to convey foreign policy messages

Paying a “playful” tribute to the Queen is another cover featuring Anya Taylor-Joy where the actor can be seen wearing a diamond Diadem replica.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

In the issue, the magazine’s deputy editor and fashion features director Sarah Harris also praised the monarch’s style choices, calling it “a royal lesson in modern dressing“.

“Queen Elizabeth II’s style choices are, and have always been, faultless. Always correct, composed and confident, and though it may look relatively straightforward in terms of shape and silhouette, her attire never fails to convey a message of optimism, diplomacy, hope and stability,” she wrote.

She added: “If the Queen’s inimitable style is consistent and somewhat simple in form, it’s anything but when it comes to her unwavering commitment to colour. Hues are plucked from chalky, pretty pastels to bold paintbox brights to shimmering metallics and even a punchy palette of retina-searing verging-on-neons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Talking about the “clever trickery” involved in designing the royal dresses, she revealed that “weights are discreetly sewn into hemlines if more than a gentle breeze is forecasted, any heavily beaded dresses will often have extra lining at the back for cushioning and while the choice of fabric must always be regal, suitable for the occasion, climate and the time of the year, perhaps most importantly it must be immune to creasing. Every fabric is rigorously twisted before purchase to check it can withstand wrinkles.”

The Queen was just a year old when she appeared in British Vogue in 1927, at her mother’s knee. She became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee as she completed 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!