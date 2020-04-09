Quarantine dare: Will you wear the pillow as a dress? Here are some who did

Influencers across the globe are opting to wear their comfy cushions and pillows and sharing pictures of their “outfits” with the hashtag #QuarantinePillowChallenge. (Photo: Getty) Influencers across the globe are opting to wear their comfy cushions and pillows and sharing pictures of their “outfits” with the hashtag #QuarantinePillowChallenge. (Photo: Getty)

Are you spending most of your time curled up in bed? So why not embrace it? At least, fashionably. The world happens to be doing exactly that and, for the most part, the results are fabulous. The so-called “quarantine pillow challenge” has garnered much attention and taken social media by storm. Still, wondering what is it? The pictures will perfectly explain it to you. Check it out below.

Safe to say, the trend that emerges straight out of the bedroom is going viral. Influencers across the globe are donning their comfy cushions and pillows with a wide waist belt and posting their “outfits” with the hashtag #QuarantinePillowChallenge.

The viral fashion challenge is fun to take part in: you can dress down with your favourite accessories, pearl necklaces or chunky golden jewellery or even a statement neckpiece! Extra brownie points if you have an unusual belt to bring your tie it all up. Team it up with your favourite chunky sneakers or your much-loved stilettos that you have missed wearing all this while, and you have a look right there.

The trend actually makes for a chic outfit option, but we are not sure about it as a runway look.

