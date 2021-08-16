scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
PV Sindhu looks elegant in embroidered white sari; see pics

The badminton player pulls off almost every outfit with so much grace -- here's proof

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2021 3:00:55 pm
Pv SindhuNot just sports, PV Sindhu seems to take interest in fashion too. (Source: pvsindhu1/Instagram)

PV Sindhu recently stepped out to attend the launch of a jewellery store, and we cannot help but appreciate how elegant she looked.

The Olympic bronze medallist struck a fine balance between comfort and style in a sheer white Manish Malhotra sari that featured colourful floral embroidery and some intricate sequin work, paired with a matching backless sleeveless blouse. Take a look:

pv sindhu PV Sindhu looked pretty in this white sari. (Source: vasundharadiamondrf/Instagram)

Styled by Bornali Caldeira, the ensemble was accessorised with a pair of dangler earrings, matching neckpiece and a simple bracelet. PV Sindhu left her mid-length hair open, with the ends curled. She completed the look with minimal makeup.

Also Read |It’s not just badminton, PV Sindhu has her fashion game on point too

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anil Kumar M (@i_ak_photographer)

Overall, her look, while being traditional, gave the perfect summer vibe. It is quite impressive to see how the badminton player pulls off almost every outfit with so much grace.

Earlier, the 26-year-old turned heads in a white and blue check blazer over a white tee, and a pair of beige pants. The outfit was teamed with white platform heels.

PV Sindhu PV Sindhu at the launch of a jewellery store. (Source: vasundharadiamondrf/Instagram)

What do you think of PV Sindhu’s latest look?

