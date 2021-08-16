PV Sindhu looks elegant in embroidered white sari; see pics

PV Sindhu recently stepped out to attend the launch of a jewellery store, and we cannot help but appreciate how elegant she looked.

The Olympic bronze medallist struck a fine balance between comfort and style in a sheer white Manish Malhotra sari that featured colourful floral embroidery and some intricate sequin work, paired with a matching backless sleeveless blouse. Take a look:

(Source: vasundharadiamondrf/Instagram)

Styled by Bornali Caldeira, the ensemble was accessorised with a pair of dangler earrings, matching neckpiece and a simple bracelet. PV Sindhu left her mid-length hair open, with the ends curled. She completed the look with minimal makeup.

Overall, her look, while being traditional, gave the perfect summer vibe. It is quite impressive to see how the badminton player pulls off almost every outfit with so much grace.

Earlier, the 26-year-old turned heads in a white and blue check blazer over a white tee, and a pair of beige pants. The outfit was teamed with white platform heels.

(Source: vasundharadiamondrf/Instagram)

What do you think of PV Sindhu’s latest look?