PV Sindhu looks elegant in off-shoulder jumpsuit; see pics

PV Sindhu’s latest looks have been extremely chic and fascinating, and it looks like she is not going to stop anytime soon.

The badminton champion recently stepped out in style in an off-shoulder aubergine panelled jumpsuit by Swatee Singh.

The peplum bodice featured a wrap-like design and fitted the ace shuttler rather well. The outfit costs Rs 12,000 on the designer’s website.

Sindhu kept her look quite simple and elegant. To avoid going over-the-top, she accessorised the outfit with just a pair of drops from Zariin Jewellery and a simple bracelet.

She rounded off the look with minimal makeup and hair tied in a low ponytail. Her look was styled by Bornalii Caldeira.

Overall, PV Sindhu looked quite refreshing as she posed for the camera. In fact, it looks like the 26-year-old is a fan of jumpsuits. Only a while ago, she gave us a lesson in comfort dressing in a blue-hued pleated silk jumpsuit from Vedikam.

