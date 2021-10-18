scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
PV Sindhu aces comfort fashion in this ‘blue-tiful’ dress; see pics

Keeping her look extremely simple, PV Sindhu ditched all accessories and left her long hair open

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 10:50:37 am
PV Sindhu is setting fashion goals.

It looks like PV Sindhu is gradually mastering comfort fashion; a case in point is her latest look that she shared on Instagram.

The Olympic bronze medallist looked at ease in a knee-length white and blue printed dress. The Monisha Jaising outfit featured a shirt-style collar, three-quarter sleeves and pockets.

Keeping her look extremely simple, PV Sindhu ditched all accessories and left her long hair open.

 

“Feeling confident and blue-tiful,” the badminton champion wrote on Instagram. The dress makes for an ideal daytime outfit.

Also Read |PV Sindhu looks elegant in off-shoulder jumpsuit; see pics

PV Sindhu has left us impressed with her sense of comfort dressing on other occasions too, from an easy-breezy jumpsuit to a blazer and pants set. Check out the pics:

 

What do you think of PV Sindhu’s fashion sense?

