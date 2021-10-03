PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu grace the cover of this fashion magazine

For its 14th anniversary, fashion magazine Vogue is celebrating women achievers in sports. Needless to say, the cover stars for their milestone include Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. The athletes, who made the nation proud in the Olympics, put their best fashion feet forward as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Sindhu looked lovely in the series of pictures shared by the magazine. We dig the earthy tones she opted for, the flowy silhouettes and the minimal make-up. “Winning and losing is part of life… At the end of the day, it depends on the individual. I choose to answer with the racquet,” the badminton star was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Mirabai Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics was seen vests and shorts, teaming them up with a jacket. “Weightlifting is not dangerous for girls, it is completely safe. Look at me. If I can do it, all of you can,” the 27-year-old said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze, was seen in various shades of blue. She looked striking in bodysuits, her chic hairdo elevating the look further. “I didn’t speak to the coach or discuss any strategy this time. Every coach has their own way of looking at things, and after every loss, they would suggest different ways to beat her. It didn’t work, though. I kept losing to her. This time, I just wanted to play as I saw it. I came up with my own strategy—and it worked. There was no fear this time. I told myself that I’ve played with fear all my life, but today, I will just play freely,” she was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

What do you think of their looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines