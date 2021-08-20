PV Sindhu looks splendid in green Anarkali set; see pics

There is enough evidence to prove how much Olympic bronze-medalist PV Sindhu enjoys fashion. One again, the athlete was spotted experimenting with her style game — this time in an Anarkali set from designer Archana Jaju.

Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the chandheri Anarkali set with intricate kalamkari work was styled with a contrasting embroidered dupatta. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the side and a lot of kajal.

In case you are working how much the outfit costs, we have the answer for you right here: ₹55,999 on the designer’s website.

(Source: PR Handout)

The dupatta really elevated the look. (Source: PR Handout)

Prior to this, she was seen looking like a vision in a sheer white Manish Malhotra sari. It featured multi-colour floral embroidery along with sequin work, and was styled with a matching backless sleeveless blouse.

(Source: vasundharadiamondrf/Instagram)

She accessorised it with a statement diamond neckpiece while her hair was styled in soft waves.

The 26-year-old was also spotted nailing the formal look in a blazer and pants set. Also styled by Caldeira, the look worked really well and was pulled together with side-parted hair. Check out the pictures below.

(Source: PR Handout)

She kept the look understated. (Source: PR Handout)

She accessorised the ensemble with a pair of platform heels from Melissa, priced at ₹ 7,199.