Friday, August 20, 2021
PV Sindhu looks splendid in green Anarkali set; see pics

The ace shuttler was recently spotted looking pretty in an outfit from Archana Jaju; can you guess how much it costs?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 20, 2021 6:20:05 pm
PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu fashion, PV Sindhu news, PV Sindhu OlympicsNot just sports, PV Sindhu takes an active interest in fashion as well. We have proof. (Source: pvsindhu1/Instagram)

There is enough evidence to prove how much Olympic bronze-medalist PV Sindhu enjoys fashion. One again, the athlete was spotted experimenting with her style game — this time in an Anarkali set from designer Archana Jaju.

Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the chandheri Anarkali set with intricate kalamkari work was styled with a contrasting embroidered dupatta. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the side and a lot of kajal.

In case you are working how much the outfit costs, we have the answer for you right here: ₹55,999 on the designer’s website.

ALSO READ |PV Sindhu looks elegant in embroidered white sari; see pics
PV Sindhu looked pretty in this ensemble. (Source: PR Handout) The dupatta really elevated the look. (Source: PR Handout)

Prior to this, she was seen looking like a vision in a sheer white Manish Malhotra sari. It featured multi-colour floral embroidery along with sequin work, and was styled with a matching backless sleeveless blouse.

ALSO READ |Tokyo bronze medallist PV Sindhu keeps it simple in a blazer and pants set
pv sindhu PV Sindhu looked pretty in this white sari. (Source: vasundharadiamondrf/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anil Kumar M (@i_ak_photographer)

She accessorised it with a statement diamond neckpiece while her hair was styled in soft waves.

The 26-year-old was also spotted nailing the formal look in a blazer and pants set. Also styled by Caldeira, the look worked really well and was pulled together with side-parted hair. Check out the pictures below.

PV Sindhu looked pretty in this ensemble. (Source: PR Handout) She kept the look understated. (Source: PR Handout)

She accessorised the ensemble with a pair of platform heels from Melissa, priced at ₹ 7,199.

