PV Sindhu looks glamorous on magazine’s digital cover; see pic

Saturday, September 25, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 25, 2021 9:40:42 pm
pv sindhuPV Sindhu recently featured on the digital cover of a popular magazine. (Source: pvsindhu1/Instagram)

PV Sindhu, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, has graced the digital cover of a magazine’s latest issue.

The 26-year-old badminton player looked stunning in a white Sairiyo shirt, a recreation of leftover fabrics, from Corpora Studio, on the digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar India.

The shirt costs Rs 8,400 on the fashion label’s website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sporting brushed back hair, Sindhu rounded off the look with a pair of golden hoops from Misho Designs. She looked captivating as she posed for the camera with a badminton racket in front, covering half of her face.

Also Read |PV Sindhu looks elegant in off-shoulder jumpsuit; see pics

PV Sindhu’s look was styled by Who Wore What When. Her hair and makeup were done by Maniasha.

PV Sindhu has been setting fashion goals lately with some really refreshing looks. Check them out:

 

Which is your favourite look?

