PV Sindhu looks glamorous on magazine’s digital cover; see pic

PV Sindhu, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, has graced the digital cover of a magazine’s latest issue.

The 26-year-old badminton player looked stunning in a white Sairiyo shirt, a recreation of leftover fabrics, from Corpora Studio, on the digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar India.

The shirt costs Rs 8,400 on the fashion label’s website.

Sporting brushed back hair, Sindhu rounded off the look with a pair of golden hoops from Misho Designs. She looked captivating as she posed for the camera with a badminton racket in front, covering half of her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia)

PV Sindhu’s look was styled by Who Wore What When. Her hair and makeup were done by Maniasha.

PV Sindhu has been setting fashion goals lately with some really refreshing looks. Check them out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

Which is your favourite look?

