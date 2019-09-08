Toggle Menu
PV Sindhu is a sight to behold in her latest public appearances; see pics

As impressed as we are with PV Sindhu's skills on the field, she has managed to win us over even with her sartorial choices. The athlete has been making several appearances after her win and giving us some major fashion goals.

What do you think of PV Sindhu’s latest looks? (Source: Bornalii Caldeira/Instagram/ APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

PV Sindhu, earlier this year, became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships. As impressed as we are with her skills on court, she has also won us over even with her sartorial choices. The athlete has been making several appearances after her win and giving us some major fashion goals.

Recently, she was spotted looking lovely in an ensemble by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, she was attending press events donning a full sleeve purple top and teamed that with a multi-hued sequin skirt. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes.

PV Sindhu has been impressing us with her fashion choices. (Source: Bornalii Caldeira/Instagram)

She was also felicitated by Subrata Roy, Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, and she looked lovely in a pastel shade dress. The floral design looked lovely on her and we like how she kept the look simple, accessorising it just with a clutch.

PV Sindhu kept the look simple and understated. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to these, she was also spotted in two different looks. In one of them, she looked ravishing in this dreamy outfit from designer Shriya Bhupal. The pink ruffle crop top was paired with flowy long skirt. The look was rounded out with dainty earrings and hair parted at the side.

PV Sindhu looked lovely in pink. (Source: PV Sindhu/Instagram)

For the photoshoot with photographer Dabboo Ratnani, she was seen in an asymmetrical pleated dress from the label Lovebirds. The muted shades looked great on her. The look was rounded out with a messy knot and white sneakers.

PV Sindhu for photoshoot with photographer Dabboo Ratnani (Source: PV Sindhu/Instagram)

What do you think of her latest looks?

