PV Sindhu gives lessons in comfort dressing with latest look; see pics

PV Sindhu has been giving us some stellar looks lately, proving that the shuttler can ace fashion with equal ease.

In her latest look, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist caught our attention with her easy-breezy look. The 26-year-old wore a simple blue-hued pleated silk jumpsuit from Vedikam. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

Sindhu not only pulled off the hand brush-painted sleeveless jumpsuit extremely well, but also gave us major summer fashion goals. She kept her look simple, accessorising it with only a pair of hoops and a white handbag.

She teamed the ensemble with a pair of blue slippers and left her hair open. The look was styled by Bornalii Caldeira.

“The evening wind whispers pretty little secrets,” Sindhu captioned the post.

The jumpsuit costs Rs 15,500 on the brand’s official website.

Here are other times PV Sindhu impressed us with her looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

