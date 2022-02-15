Style alert: ‘Pushpa’ actor Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in ethnic ensembles

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Pushpa: The Rise, in which she essays the role of Srivalli. But, the actor has not just left everyone impressed with her onscreen avatar, but also her offscreen looks.

From casuals to ethnic — the 25-year-old can ace every outfit with utmost perfection. Of late, Rashmika has been channelling her inner diva in stunning traditional ensembles and we just can’t take our eyes off her elegance in looks that are both — glamorous and graceful.

Recently, she painted a pretty picture in a deep blue lehenga set by designer Manish Malhotra. The exquisite lehenga featured white embroidery all over and was paired with a half-sleeved blouse with a square neck, and a matching zari dupatta.

She accessorised the outfit with gold earrings and a ring, that complemented the golden gota border on the blouse and dupatta. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and added the finishing touches with soft nude makeup.

Prior to this, she looked beautiful in a beige organza sari from label Ankita Jain. It featured an embellished border and was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse with a V-neck.

Styled by Stacey Cardoz, the look was accessorised with a layered golden neckpiece, earrings and a ring. She added to the traditional appeal with a small black bindi and left her straight hair open. Smokey eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, a hint of blush and glossy lips completed the look.

Showcasing “a subtle blend of classic and contemporary”, she also dazzled in a bottle green lehenga by designer Sonaakshi Raaj. The ensemble featured crystal embellishments on the lehenga and tassels on the noodle-strapped blouse.

A pair of emerald earrings, a matching ring and a dainty diamond bracelet perfectly complemented the attire. She left her hair open in soft waves and kept her makeup minimal yet glamorous.

