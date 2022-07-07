scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Gurpeet Kaur; details inside

The newlyweds opted for traditional ensembles for the Anand Karaj ceremony

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 3:00:54 pm
Bhagwant Mann, Gurpeet KaurBhagwant Mann tied the knot at his residence (Express photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur tied the knot at the former’s residence in Chandigarh today. The wedding was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, among other party members.

In the first pictures from the Anand Karaj ceremony, Mann can be seen wearing a golden kurta-pyjama set completed with a matching half-jacket and a yellow turban.

Gurpreet, who is an MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, Ambala, looked lovely in a heavily embellished bright red lehenga set with golden embroidery all over. She accessorised the look with heavy gold jewellery including a choker, maang tikka, earrings, nath and bangles.

This is the Punjab CM’s second marriage, and is believed to be an arranged alliance. According to reports, Mann’s mother, Harpal Kaur, is acquainted with Kaur’s family.

The food menu for the wedding entailed popular North Indian dishes such as karahi paneer, tandoori kulche, dal makhani, Navratan biryani, mausami subzian, apricot stuffed kofta, along with lasagna siciliano, and burrani raita.

Check out the menu pictures here.

food menu, bhagwant mann wedding Food menu at Mann’s wedding food menu, bhagwant mann Dessert menu at Mann’s wedding

Prior to the wedding, Kejriwal told reporters, “He is embarking on a new journey today, I wish him a happy married life.”

