Punit Malhotra’s party: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday steal the show

The director of the upcoming film Student of the Year 2, Punit Malhotra, recently celebrated his birthday and it was a star studded affair. Several celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar among others, were in attendance for the celebrations at his residence.

The celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and in case you are curious to know who all attended and who wore what, here have all the details.

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor

While Khushi cut a pretty picture in a white crop top that was teamed with a printed blazer and matching skirt, Janhvi opted for a mini denim skirt and teamed that with a white top.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor was also spotted at the bash. The Befikre actor opted for a chic look and donned a maxi dress. Hair parted at the centre completed the look.

Ananya Panday

The Student of The Year 2 actor looked lovely in a bottle green crop top and paired it with a matching pair of trousers. The ensemble from Kanika Goyal Label looked lovely on her and she clearly had all our attention.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted at the party. The actor went for a red and pink sequin short dress and missed the mark completely. The outfit did nothing for her and just seemed too gaudy.

What do you think of their looks?