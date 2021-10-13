scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Durga Puja fashion: Kajol wows in a hot pink Punit Balana sari

Styled by Radhika Mehra, the sari was teamed with an intricately embroidered sleeveless blouse.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 13, 2021 4:30:48 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Durga puja has officially begun and it is time to take out ethnic outfits from your wardrobe. But in case you are looking for latest pujo fashion tips, you are at the right place.

Much like in the pre-pandemic years, Kajol was spotted looking lovely in a sari as she attended a puja pandal in Mumbai. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the actor opted for a hot pink sari from Punit Balana, and as always, took her ethnic fashion game to the next level. The sari was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and paired with an intricately embroidered sleeveless blouse.

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

She completed it with hair tied in a knot and a bindi. Much like all her other Durga Puja appearances, this one, too, was comfortable and stylish.

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

The actor always has her ethnic fashion game on point. As such, here are all the times she gave us massive fashion goals.

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

What do you think of her look?

