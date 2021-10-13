Durga Puja fashion: Kajol wows in a hot pink Punit Balana sari

Durga puja has officially begun and it is time to take out ethnic outfits from your wardrobe. But in case you are looking for latest pujo fashion tips, you are at the right place.

Much like in the pre-pandemic years, Kajol was spotted looking lovely in a sari as she attended a puja pandal in Mumbai. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the actor opted for a hot pink sari from Punit Balana, and as always, took her ethnic fashion game to the next level. The sari was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and paired with an intricately embroidered sleeveless blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

She completed it with hair tied in a knot and a bindi. Much like all her other Durga Puja appearances, this one, too, was comfortable and stylish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

The actor always has her ethnic fashion game on point. As such, here are all the times she gave us massive fashion goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!