Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs ace the puffer jacket look this winter

Bollywood is enjoying the sweater weather with puffer jackets, and if you are looking to update your winter wardrobe, we have some ideas!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2019 10:50:59 am
puffer jackets, puffer jacket trend, deepika padukone latest photos, shraddha kapoor latest photos, alia bhatt latest photos, sara ali khan latest photos, winter wardrobe, celeb fashion, lifestyle, indian express You must have a puffer jacket in your wardrobe this winter season. (Photo: APH Images;Instagram/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Trends do make a comeback every season and this year has been no different. Once disliked for their balloony appearance, the puffer jackets are now bang with a bang! Warm, fuzzy and cosy, they are the answer to keeping yourself safe from the cold this winter. These padded wonders are not only capable of locking in heat in even the iciest conditions, they look absolutely stylish when paired with denims and even dresses. So it time you include it in your wardrobe this winter, just like B-town celebrities.

puffer jackets, puffer jacket trend, deepika padukone latest photos, shraddha kapoor latest photos, alia bhatt latest photos, sara ali khan latest photos, winter wardrobe, celeb fashion, lifestyle, india express The bright red puffer jacket is surely an eye-catcher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Puffer jackets in bright shades are always a yes! Deepika Padukone was recently seen in a bright red puffer jacket at the airport which was teamed with a pair of mom jeans and black ankle-length boots. We like how casual the look is, and needless to say, the actor nailed it. The chic look was rounded out with retro sunglasses and hair tied in a messy ponytail. It makes for a perfect ensemble for work or just a casual day out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

hello 2019🏃‍♀️

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Puffer jacket, thigh-high boots and a cute knit; what else do we need to keep ourselves warm and also make a fashion statement — much like Alia Bhatt. The actor aced the puffer jacket look in this royal blue Fendi number during her trip to New York earlier this year. She teamed it with her thigh-high maroon boots making it a colourful affair.

Sara Ali Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan’s bubblegum pink puffer jacket is wardrobe must-have this winter. It is a great idea to team puffer jackets with contrasting colours to create the colour block effect. We like how she teamed hers with a pair of jeans and cosy boots.

Shraddha Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🎱

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

How about a puffer jacket for a party? Doesn’t sound that bad, right? Take cues from the Stree actor, who recently shared pictures of herself wearing an oversized black puffer jacket with a pair of thigh-high snake print boots. We are all up for this look, what about you?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen sporting a white fur puffer jacket with a woollen cap, making for an absolutely cute attire. If the usual puffer jacket is not your thing then you can play around with texture by opting for a velvet or corduroy puffer jacket.

Would you like to try the trend this winter?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

All the times Bollywood slayed in black; take a look
All the times Bollywood slayed in black; take a look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement