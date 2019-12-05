From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs ace the puffer jacket look this winter

You must have a puffer jacket in your wardrobe this winter season. (Photo: APH Images;Instagram/Designed by Gargi Singh) You must have a puffer jacket in your wardrobe this winter season. (Photo: APH Images;Instagram/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Trends do make a comeback every season and this year has been no different. Once disliked for their balloony appearance, the puffer jackets are now bang with a bang! Warm, fuzzy and cosy, they are the answer to keeping yourself safe from the cold this winter. These padded wonders are not only capable of locking in heat in even the iciest conditions, they look absolutely stylish when paired with denims and even dresses. So it time you include it in your wardrobe this winter, just like B-town celebrities.

The bright red puffer jacket is surely an eye-catcher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The bright red puffer jacket is surely an eye-catcher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Puffer jackets in bright shades are always a yes! Deepika Padukone was recently seen in a bright red puffer jacket at the airport which was teamed with a pair of mom jeans and black ankle-length boots. We like how casual the look is, and needless to say, the actor nailed it. The chic look was rounded out with retro sunglasses and hair tied in a messy ponytail. It makes for a perfect ensemble for work or just a casual day out.

View this post on Instagram hello 2019🏃‍♀️ A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 4, 2019 at 6:22pm PST

Puffer jacket, thigh-high boots and a cute knit; what else do we need to keep ourselves warm and also make a fashion statement — much like Alia Bhatt. The actor aced the puffer jacket look in this royal blue Fendi number during her trip to New York earlier this year. She teamed it with her thigh-high maroon boots making it a colourful affair.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Nov 18, 2019 at 10:24pm PST

Sara Ali Khan’s bubblegum pink puffer jacket is wardrobe must-have this winter. It is a great idea to team puffer jackets with contrasting colours to create the colour block effect. We like how she teamed hers with a pair of jeans and cosy boots.

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram 🎱 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:53am PST

How about a puffer jacket for a party? Doesn’t sound that bad, right? Take cues from the Stree actor, who recently shared pictures of herself wearing an oversized black puffer jacket with a pair of thigh-high snake print boots. We are all up for this look, what about you?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 29, 2018 at 7:54am PST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen sporting a white fur puffer jacket with a woollen cap, making for an absolutely cute attire. If the usual puffer jacket is not your thing then you can play around with texture by opting for a velvet or corduroy puffer jacket.

Would you like to try the trend this winter?

