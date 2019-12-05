From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs ace the puffer jacket look this winter

Trends do make a comeback every season and this year has been no different. Once disliked for their balloony appearance, the puffer jackets are now bang with a bang! Warm, fuzzy and cosy, they are the answer to keeping yourself safe from the cold this winter. These padded wonders are not only capable of locking in heat in even the iciest conditions, they look absolutely stylish when paired with denims and even dresses. So it time you include it in your wardrobe this winter, just like B-town celebrities.
View this post on Instagram
Puffer jacket, thigh-high boots and a cute knit; what else do we need to keep ourselves warm and also make a fashion statement — much like Alia Bhatt. The actor aced the puffer jacket look in this royal blue Fendi number during her trip to New York earlier this year. She teamed it with her thigh-high maroon boots making it a colourful affair.
Sara Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan’s bubblegum pink puffer jacket is wardrobe must-have this winter. It is a great idea to team puffer jackets with contrasting colours to create the colour block effect. We like how she teamed hers with a pair of jeans and cosy boots.
View this post on Instagram
How about a puffer jacket for a party? Doesn’t sound that bad, right? Take cues from the Stree actor, who recently shared pictures of herself wearing an oversized black puffer jacket with a pair of thigh-high snake print boots. We are all up for this look, what about you?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen sporting a white fur puffer jacket with a woollen cap, making for an absolutely cute attire. If the usual puffer jacket is not your thing then you can play around with texture by opting for a velvet or corduroy puffer jacket.
Would you like to try the trend this winter?
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App