‘Proud mama’: Brooke Shields’ daughter wears her iconic red 1998 Golden Globes dress to prom

June 6, 2021 9:40:34 pm
Actor Brooke Shields recently took to Instagram to share a ‘proud mama’ post. Her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy wore Shield’s iconic red dress from her 1998 appearance at the Golden Globes to her prom. Sharing a picture of Rowan looking lovely in the red satin off-shoulder dress, Shields wrote, “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️ proud mama!”
The Suddenly Susan actor also shared a throwback photo from 1998 and it is difficult to look away from her. Even though her daughter wore just the dress, Shields had teamed the outfit with a matching wrap. Her hair was styled in soft curls and she had completed the look with crimson lipstick.
The actor and former model often takes to social media to share stunning pictures of herself from the past. Here are some of them.
She is still so gorgeous.
